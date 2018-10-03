LEGALS for 10-3-2018

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF: T.L.G., DOB: 8/16/2012
Case #001-16J-091
I.D.P., DOB: 09/30/2013 Case #001-16J-092
T.L.P., DOB: 09/09/2015 Case #001-16J-093
Minor Children
SUMMONS
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: TO: STEPHANIE LEIGH GREEN, ISAIAS PEREZ, AND ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS, AND DANIEL O’CONNOR/ATTORNEY-GUARDIAN AD LITEM.
By Order for Service by Publication dated July 5, 2018, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia to answer the allegations of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on August 27, 2018, by the APPLING County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations is that the children are dependent children and the dependents state are likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the children unless the rights of the parents are terminated. The court hearing of your case has been scheduled for 24th day of OCTOBER, 2018, at 9:30 a.m., at the APPLING County Courthouse in JESUP, Georgia.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the children and not be entitled to object to the termination of their rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the children; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at (912) 367-8126.
WITNESS the Honorable J. ALEXANDER JOHNSON, Judge of said court, this the 28TH day of AUGUST, 2018.
Linda Yeomans, Deputy
(Deputy) Clerk, Juvenile Court
APPLING County, Georgia
9/19, 9/26, 10/3 & 10/10
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
The City of Baxley will hold a Called Meeting on October 23, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 282 E. Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia. The primary purpose of the Called Meeting will be to conduct a Public Hearings, as well as any other business that may come before the Mayor and Council. The Public Hearings will offer opportunities for comments on:
APPLICATION FOR REZONING, property owned by Shaun and Kristi White located at 1750 Ben Carter Road, be rezoned from current Business Residential (BR-1) Zone to a Residential (RM-10) Zone in voting district #2.
All that tract or parcel of land lying, being and situated in the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia consisting of one (1) acre, more or less, of original Land Lot No. 381 and being bound now or formerly as follows: North by Dunns Lake Road (formerly Lake Tara Highway): East and South by lands of Billy Deloach, et.al.; and West by Ben Carter Road. Said tract of land being located in the Northwest corner of a plat by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Surveyor, dated October 11, 1988, and fronting 210 feet on Dunns Lake Road and Ben Carter Road.
This being the same property conveyed by Johnny Dees to Wadis Edwards and Sharon W. Edwards by deed dated March 27, 2018, recorded in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, in Deed book 550, page 397.
PROPERTY DESIGNATED AS APPLING COUNTY TAX PARCEL 0048-186.
CITY OF BAXLEY
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
MARK ELTON GOLDWIRE,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2018-85
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
MEGAN THORNTON
Has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of MARK ELTON GOLDWIRE deceased, of said County. (The petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before October 29, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman,
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from DOUGLAS RIZZO to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR RENASANT BANK, dated July 13, 2016, recorded July 14, 2016, in Deed Book 532, Page 310, Appling County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of One Hundred Six Thousand One Hundred Eighteen and 00/100 dollars ($106,118.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Appling County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in November, 2018, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT NO. 324 OF THE SECOND LAND DISTRICT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONSISTING OF 0.605 ACRE, MORE OR LESS, AND BEING DESIGNATED AS “TRACT 2” ON THAT CERTAIN SURVEY AND PLAT THEREOF ENTITLED “SURVEY FOR THOMAS GREENE” PREPARED BY M. JERRY TOMBERLIN, JR., G.R.L.S. NO. 2942, DATED OCTOBER 13, 2015, REVISED JUNE 29, 2016, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 20, PAGE 471, OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA. SAID PLAT IS INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE FULL AND COMPLETE DESCRIPTION AND ALL OTHER LEGAL PURPOSES. THIS BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM ROY D. GREENE, JR. TO CHERYL ANNETTE GREENE BY QUITCLAIM DEED DATED MARCH 17, 2015, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 519, PAGES 595-596 OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA. GRANTOR ALSO HEREBY GRANTS, BARGAINS, AND CONVEYS TO GRANTEE ALL OF GRANTOR`S RIGHTS, TITLE, AND INTERESTS IN AND TO (1) THAT CERTAIN WATER AND WELL RIGHTS AGREEMENT ENTERED IN TO AMONG CHERYL ANNETTE GREENE, DOUGLAS RIZZO, AND THOMAS M. GREENE III AND ANNETTE E. GREENE, AS TRUSTEES OF THE THOMAS M. GREENE IRREVOCABLE TRUST, WHICH WATER AND WELL RIGHTS AGREEMENT IS DATED JULY 13, 2016, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOKS 532, PAGES 300-307 OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA, AND (2) THAT CERTAIN DRIVEWAY EASEMENT DESIGNATION ENTERED IN TO AMONG THOMAS M. GREENE III AND ANNETTE E. GREENE, AS TRUSTEES OF THE THOMAS M. GREENE IRREVOCABLE TRUST DATED FEBRUARY 28, 2014, CHERYL ANNETTE GREENE, AND DOUGLAS RIZZO, WHICH DRIVEWAY EASEMENT DESIGNATION IS DATED JULY 13, 2016, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 532, PAGES 291-299 OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 2648 BUCK HEAD ROAD, BAXLEY, GA 31513.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is DOUGLAS RIZZO, or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Loss Mitigation Dept., 10500 Kincaid Dr., Suite 300, Fishers, IN 46037, Telephone Number: 1-855-690-5900.
FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION
as Attorney in Fact for
DOUGLAS RIZZO
THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. FREM-18-05273-1
Ad Run Dates 10/10/2018, 10/17/2018, 10/24/2018, 10/31/2018
rubinlublin.com/property-listing
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of ALVIN R. TUTEN JR., deceased
All creditors of the estate of Alvin R. Tuten Jr., deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 13th day of August, 2018.
Elaine S. Tuten, Executor
Estate of Alvin R. Tuten Jr.
24 Forest Avenue
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of WENDELL RONNIE STONE, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to us.
This 27 day of September, 2018.
Mrs. Sharon Stone
2033 Piney Bluff Road
Baxley, GA 31513
10/3, 10/10, 10/17 & 10/24
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING
COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of WYNELLE C. PEACOCK, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me. September 19, 2018
CYNTHIA P. CARTER, Executrix of
the Estate of WYNELLE C. PEACOCK,
deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
9/26, 10/3, 10/10 & 10,17
COUNTY OF APPLING
IN RE ESTATE OF JOHN L. HARRIS, DECEASED
All creditors of the Estate of John L. Harris, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 10th day of August, 2018.
Stanford John Harris
434 Lightsey Road
Bristol, GA 31518
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA,
COUNTY OF APPLING.
IN RE: Petition of Spencer Lee Jackson
To change name to Spencer Lee Gray
18-9-213C
Notice is hereby given that SPENCER LEE JACKSON, the undersigned, filed his petition in the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia, on the 17 day of September, 2018, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from SPENCER LEE JACKSON to SPENCER LEE GRAY. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said court and to file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
This 17 day of September, 2018.
SPENCER LEE JACKSON, PETITIONER
Keith M. Morris
581 E. Parker St.
Baxley, Ga.31513
(912) 367-2636
9/26, 10/3, 10/10 & 10/17
