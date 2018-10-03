Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Mrs. Mattie Dea NeSmith, age 85, who passed away Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Appling County Pavilion under the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; a retired Ship and Shore employee and a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Charles NeSmith.
Survivors include her two daughters, Rhonda NeSmith of Brunswick and Phyllis and husband David Upchurch of Baxley; grandchildren, Kandi and husband Matt Gary of Acworth, Amanda Dea Mclendon of Baxley, Allison and husband Schley Eldridge of Blackshear, Anna Trapp of Brunswick and Meggie Upchurch of Atlanta; great grandchildren, Brianna Gary, Harlee Whitley, Braelyn Boatright and Brooklyn Mclendon; one brother, G.W. and wife Susie Dean of Baxley and numerous nieces, nephews and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. from the Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church with the Reverends Tommy Daniels and Jim Snell officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the church.
Active Pallbearers were Lewis Dean, Levy Dean, Adam Dean, Ricky Webb, Mason Parker and John Andrew Craven. Honorary Pallbearers were Dr. Errol Graham and the Pavilion A Hall Staff. Family and friends may express condolences at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mrs. Mattie Dea NeSmith.
MATTIE DEA NESMITH
