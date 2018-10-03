BOBBY MCCOOK

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, October 3. 2018
Comments (0)
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services of Bobby McCook, age 76, who passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at his residence under the care of Satilla Hospice. He was a lifelong resident of Bacon County; a retired auto body painter having owned McCook Body Shop in Alma and working with Courson’s Paint and Body in Baxley.

Survivors include his wife, Latrell McCook of Alma; four daughters, Barbara McCook Smith and husband Glen of Daytona Beach, FL, Kim Davis and Kevin Nickell of Alma, Kelly Anderson of Alma and Nicole Tomberlin and husband Shon of Alma; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Peggy Wolfe of Starke, FL and a brother, Ira McCook of Fitzgerald.

Graveside services were held Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. from the Pinelawn Cemetery in Alma. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Bobby McCook.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner