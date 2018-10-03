Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services of Bobby McCook, age 76, who passed away Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at his residence under the care of Satilla Hospice. He was a lifelong resident of Bacon County; a retired auto body painter having owned McCook Body Shop in Alma and working with Courson’s Paint and Body in Baxley.
Survivors include his wife, Latrell McCook of Alma; four daughters, Barbara McCook Smith and husband Glen of Daytona Beach, FL, Kim Davis and Kevin Nickell of Alma, Kelly Anderson of Alma and Nicole Tomberlin and husband Shon of Alma; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Peggy Wolfe of Starke, FL and a brother, Ira McCook of Fitzgerald.
Graveside services were held Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. from the Pinelawn Cemetery in Alma. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Bobby McCook.
BOBBY MCCOOK
