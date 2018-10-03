Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Bonnie Moore Ellis, age 77, who passed away Monday, September 24, 2018 at her daughter’s residence under the care of Southern Care Hospice. She was a native of Bacon County living most of her life in Appling County. Mrs. Ellis was a retired homemaker and a member of Faith Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Ellis and parents, John J. and Retha Pierce Moore.
Survivors include a daughter, Darlene Kimberly and husband Mitchell of Surrency; two sons, Dale Ellis and wife Cheryl of Blackshear and William Ellis of Winder, GA; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; one sister, Jean Huckett of Rock Hill, SC; two brothers, J.D. Moore of Lexington, VA and Verlon Moore of Baxley; special friends, D.J. and Megan Kimberly, Kristian and Jakub Kimberly and Southern Care Hospice nurses and staff.
Funeral services were held Thursday, September 27, 2018, at 11a.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Gary Conger and Reverend Doug Weisel officiating. Interment followed in the Burkett Church Cemetery. Visitation was held Wednesday, September 26, 2018, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Gilbert Ellis, Michael Ellis, Robert Ellis, Danny Ellis, Chase Fulford and Jon Erickson. Honorary pallbearers were the staff of Southern Care Hospice. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Bonnie Moore Ellis.
BONNIE MOORE ELLIS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)