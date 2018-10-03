Ms. Alfreda Johnson Cash, affectionately known as “Sister Cash”, was born on October 3, 1957 to the later Arthur Lee Johnson and Sarah Johnson in Baxley.
On Thursday, September 27, 2018, Sister Cash departed this earthly life after a brief illness. Her work on earth was finished. She was preceded in death by her father Arthur Lee Johnson.
S
ister Cash was a graduate of the Appling County School System. After high school, she attended Savannah State College and later received her Certified Nursing Assistant Certificate in order to pursue her life long passion of caring for others. She worked many years in the health care profession; most recently as a private caretaker.
She was born into the body of Christ, and she was a member of New Life Ministries under the leadership of Bishop Alfred L. Butler and Elect Lady Elouise Butler. Sister Cash served as an usher.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one loving son: Shawn (Evelyn) Johnson of Baxley; her loving mother: Sarah Johnson of Baxley; three sisters: Melissa (Willard) Howard, Ketisha Marshall, of Baxley and Varie (Curtis) Hayes of Surrency; three brothers: Charles Brady of Delano, CA, Tollison Mark (Joyce) Johnson of Bremerton, WA and Deion Marshall of Atlanta; six grandchildren: Mashama, Natalya, Shawn Jr., John, Jayceon, and Joshuah; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Her home going celebration was held Sunday September 30, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at New Life Ministries with Bishop Alfred Butler Officiating and Apostle Lorraine Drake Presiding with musical selections given by Voices of Genesis.
Active pallbearers wereBro. Larry Brady, Deacon Steven Howard, Deacon Terry Moye, Bro. Curtis Hayes Jr., Bro. Terrell Mack, and Deacon Taral Todman. Interment was held at Baxley Cemetery.
The professional services were entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home.
SISTER ALFREDA JOHNSON CASH
