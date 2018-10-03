Deloach named Warden at Rogers State Prison

On September 27 Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier announced the promotion of Linton Deloach, Superintendent at Bacon Probation Detention Center (PDC), to Warden at Rogers State Prison, in Reidsville, effective October 1. As the Warden, Deloach will be responsible for overseeing 306 staff members and 1,391 medium security male offenders.
“Mr. Deloach has been a true asset to the agency over his expansive tenure and I have full confidence knowing that he will lead Rogers State Prison deftly, applying the knowledge he has gained from being Superintendent at Bacon PDC,” said Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier.
Deloach began his career with the GDC in 1993 as a Correctional Officer at Lee Arrendale State Prison (SP). In 1997, Deloach was promoted to Operations Analyst at Smith SP and Micro System Support Specialist in 1998. In 2008, he was promoted to Correctional Officer/Adjunct Training Instructor at Rogers State Prison and in the following years, was promoted to Sergeant, Lieutenant, Chief of Security and Unit Manager. Deloach has served as Superintendent at Bacon PDC since 2014.
Deloach holds ...
