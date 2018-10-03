On Friday night Altamaha Elementary School hosted its annual Fall Festival. A large crowd turned out for the event which featured favorites such as the cake walk, bingo, slides and rides, great food and much more. On Saturday afternoon it was Fourth District Elementary’s turn as the school hosted a Fall Carnival. This event was ...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Festivals enjoyed by many
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)