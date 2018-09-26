Lady Rams undefeated

Kelly Turner
in Sports
The Appling County Middle School Lady Rams softball team remains undefeated in conference play. Last Thursday the local squad defeated the Lady Gators of Ware County Middle School 6-5. The Lady Rams will enter the Conference Playoffs this week against Arthur Williams Middle School, of Jesup, on Thursday at the Appling County Recreation Fields on County Farm Road. ACMS is the number...


