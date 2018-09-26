Sliding deeper into the swamp

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Columns, Opinions
Wednesday, September 26. 2018
Comments (0)
As the mother and grandmother of sons and grandsons, I am both horrified and terrified at the direction our country is moving in the Brett Kavanaugh situation. At the moment, his previously sterling reputation is in jeopardy because so many people are assuming that his accuser is speaking the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but, even though they haven’t heard her testimony yet. His accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, has come forward with a nebulous accusation of sexual assault back when she and Kavanaugh were in high school together. After approximately 35 years, she brings tales of drunkenness on his and her parts and sexual impropriety on his. Nonetheless, she’s having trouble remembering an awful lot of details from that night—things like who, what, when, why, etc. The essentials, in other words. The part that amazes me most is that so many people claim to believe her. He unequivocally denies her accusations. How can we, the people, or they, the Congress, believe either without more information?

I’ve heard several congresswomen say that Ford should be believed because she’s a woman and a victim. I find that argument less than...


To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
