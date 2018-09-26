Doris Ellis Jones, age 86, of Baxley passed away Friday, September 14, 2018 in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah.
Mr. Jones was born September 3, 1932 in Appling County to the late Doris Lee Jones and the late Dallie McDaniel Jones. He was a member of Friendship Congregational Christian Church. Mr. Jones was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Interfor as a Security Captain. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Johnny Jones, Donald Jones and Tim Jones.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Martha Frances Herndon Jones of Baxley; two sons and daughters in law, Henry and Marsha Jones and Lee and Linda Jones all of Baxley; three sisters, Peggy (Ronnie) Varnadore of Baxley, Eloise Thompson of Fitzgerald and Shirley Page of Savannah; a brother, Jerry Jones of Folkston; grandchildren, Derek and Alisha Jones, Chris and Jennifer Jones, Lydia and Josh Stone, Brody Jones, Brett Morris, Dara Zacher and ten great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 17, 2018 at 11:00 am at Friendship Congregational Christian Church with Rev. Wayne Williamson, Rev. Justin McLellan and Rev. Rick Brown officiating. Interment followed in Baxley Graveyard.
Active Pallbearers were Hansel Williams, Josh Stone, Michael Beecher, Brody Jones, Derek Jones, Chris Jones, Jamie Johnson and Brett Morris. Honorary Pallbearers were Willie Mae Burke, Becky Holton, Yolanda Thomas, Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Hopkins and all family and friends in attendance. Musical selections were rendered by Glenn and Sherry Beach, Regina Davis, Michelle Brown, Aaron Brown and Carla Woods.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
DORIS ELLIS JONES
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)