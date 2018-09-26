DIANNE AYCOCK CARTER 

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, September 26. 2018
Dianne Aycock Carter, age 69, of Baxley, died Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at her residence.

Mrs. Carter was born July 3, 1949 to the late Vernon Aycock and the late Lorene Tomberlin Aycock. She was a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church and was self-employed with Ron Carter Taxidermy Supply.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald Carter of Baxley; daughter, Leah Carter Head of Baxley; son and daughter in law, Ryker and Christy Carter of Jesup; brother and sister in law, Ralph and Sherry Aycock of Baxley. Grandchildren, Austin Drew, Grant Drew, LeAnna Drew, Kinsley Carter, Jenna Carter, Dianna Carter and Alley Carter also survive.  

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Tommy Daniels, Rev. Jim Snell officiating and a eulogy by Joe Boatright. Interment followed in the Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers were Daniel Edwards, Colby Edwards, Randy Herndon, Andy Houston, Chris Campbell and Eddie Miles. Honorary Pallbearers were The Women of Faith Sunday School Class of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church.

Musical selections were rendered by Kim Hall, Maverick Barnes, and Alexis Rainwater. Remembrances may be made to Breast Cancer Awareness.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
