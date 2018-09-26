Judge E.M. Wilkes opens twelve indictments

On September 18, Judge E.M. Wilkes opened 12 indictments on individuals in Superior Court of Appling County. Those indictments include:
-Rebecca Leigh Mann was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
-Christopher Judd Cater was indicted for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, less than an ounce.
-Crystal Charmaine Patchen was indicted for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, less than an ounce.
-Kevin Blake Carter was indicted for aggravated child...


