Pirates suffer loss to Jackets of Wayne

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, September 26. 2018
Comments (0)
The Appling County High School (ACHS) Pirate football team traveled to Jesup this past Friday night to face the Wayne County Yellow Jackets. The AAAAA Yellow Jackets proved to be tough competition for the AAA Pirates. The final score of the game was 38-7.

In the first half of play the two teams appeared to be evenly matched. As Wayne scored a touchdown on their first offensive possession of the game at the 9:15 mark in the first period, and a field goal near the 4:47 mark in the second quarter, making the score 10-0.

The Pirates were able to find the end zone right before ...


To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner