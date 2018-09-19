Linda Ann Mathews Williams, age 71 of Baxley, passed away Friday, September 7, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah.
Ms. Williams was born May 30, 1947 in Hazlehurst to the late Ernest & Tillie Brooks Mathews. She was a member of Crosby Chapel United Methodist Church and was retired from the United States Department of Agriculture.
Survivors include her daughters and sons in law, Zandra and Stacey Hutchinson of Baxley, Cheryl and Scott Tillery of Houston, TX and Rhonda and Stacey Edwards of Hazlehurst; grandchildren, Tyler and Tori White, Cody Edwards, Landon White, Cade Edwards and Emma Grace Hutchinson; great grandson, Kanon White; brothers and sisters in law, Bill and Amogene Mathews and Bobby and Carolyn Mathews; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 10, at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home. Reverend Buddy Coss, Reverend Tommy Daniels and Reverend Bobby Gale officiated. Eulogies were given by her daughters. Interment followed in Crosby Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Tyler White, Landon White, Cade Edwards, Bryan Mathews Shawn Mathews and Jimmy White. Honorary pallbearers were members of Crosby Chapel Church, Pee Wee and Eula Mae Edwards, Wanda Kersey and Mary Baxley. Musical selections were rendered by Trish White and David Williams.
Remembrances may be made to the Crosby Chapel Building Fund, 1499 Nail Road, Baxley, GA 31513
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
