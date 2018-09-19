Lena Faye Lewis, age 80, of Jacksonville, Florida died Wednesday, September 5, 2018.
Mrs. Lewis was born April 18, 1938 in Appling County to the late Emmitt F. Williamson and the late Minnie Aycock Williamson. She was the former owner of Lem Turner Outlet and was a Deli Manager for 16 years. Mrs. Lewis was a good businesswoman, loving mother and wanted to help anyone. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Lewis, granddaughter, Nikki Shirley, brother, Quincy “Champ” Williamson, sisters, Nadean Williamson Wilkins, Alvalene Williamson Stone and Betty June Williamson Lewis.
Survivors include her daughter, Charlotte Shirley of Jacksonville, Florida; son, Elmer F. Lewis of Jacksonville, Florida; grandchildren, Steven Sharpe, Christopher Lewis, Shane Michael Lewis, Joseph Sheperd and Joshua Shirley; great grandchildren, Shabaistan Sheperd, Joshua Shirley, Jr., Sage Sharpe and Sophia Sharpe; brother, Harold B. Williamson of Baxley.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 14, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with Reverend Justin McLellan officiating. Interment followed in Antioch Congregational Christian Church Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Jody Stone, Raven Lewis, Dale Williamson, Danny Williamson, Donald Aycock and Steven Sharpe.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
LENA FAYE LEWIS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)