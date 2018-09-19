Mrs. Carol Dean Surrency passed away on September 10, 2018. She was born January 10, 1937 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to the late William Henry Stewart and the late Lucille Dixon Stewart.
Carol Dean Stewart received her early education in public schools of Dade County, FL and her high school education in Statesboro. After graduation she attended Spellman College in Atlanta where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Music Education.
Carol Dean Surrency came to Appling County in 1958 where she met and married the late James Surrency, Sr. She began her teaching career in the Appling County School System teaching Music , English and Spanish. In 1973 she attended the University of Missouri in Columbia and received her Masters of Education. In 1999 she was selected Teacher of the Year for Appling County Primary School.
After forty years of teaching she decided to retire. Throughout her teaching career she was active in the local and national Association of Educators. She was a member of the Retired Educators Association.
In early years, Carol Dean Surrency was a member of Thankful New Jersey Baptist Church where she served in ministry faithfully. In her later years she united with Rachael Missionary Baptist Church and was a member until her death.
She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted son James Surrency, Jr. (Emma) of Baxley, a devoted daughter, Kay Hillmon Berry (Drexel) of Snellville; a special stepdaughter; Brenda Carter (John) of Baxley; two grandsons: Drexzavier Berry and D’Ondra Berry, both of Snellville. She will also be missed by a host of cousins, other relatives, and sorrowing friends.
Her Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday September 15, 2018 11:00 a.m. at Rachael Missionary Baptist. The Invocation was given by Elder James F. Carter, Scripture was given by Reverend Dexter Edwards, (Old Testamant) and Reverend Zach Walton (New Testament). Musical Selections were given by the Church Choir and Ms. Dell Myers. Poem recited by Missionary Jackie Edwards. Words of Comfort were given by Dr. Kendall Bennamon.
Active Pallbearers: Charles Carter, Adam Bell, Reggie Bell, Reggie Jones, Kenny Jones, and Johnny B. Williams. Honorary Pallbearers: Deacons and Deaconess of Rachael Missionary Baptist Church and Appling County Retired Teachers. Interment was held at Rachael Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Repast was held at Rachael Missionary Baptist Church Social Hall.
Professional services entrusted to C.M. Brown Funeral Home.
