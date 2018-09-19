According to Baxley Police Chief James Godfrey on September 16 at approx. 11:20 a.m., officers from the Baxley Police Department, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol, the E.M.S. and E.M.A. responded to the Baxley Walmart in reference to a bomb threat.
On arrival at the business officers acting quickly assisted the manager and his staff in evacuation procedures, which included removal of all shoppers and staff members. Once the business was evacuated and secured, officers had the 911 Call Center contact the nearest bomb squad, which was out of Midville to come and assist in a search of the business.
While officers were awaiting the arrival of the bomb squad they began questioning witnesses and conducting on site and off site investigations. The officers soon discovered the location and identities...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Updated: Two Glennville teens charged for Walmart bomb threat Sunday
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)