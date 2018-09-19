The City of Baxley recently honored retiring city employee Jimmy Music for his 36 years of service to the City of Baxley with a Retirement Ceremony. City Manager Reid Lovett said the following about Music. “Jimmy Music was a hard working employee who has dedicated over 13,342 working days to...
Music honored for 36 years of service
