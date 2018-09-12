Double standards

To say that last week proved to be a complicated one for the Ellis household is a bit of an understatement. Larry had a doctor’s appointment in Brunswick at 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon, and we had to be in Savannah the next morning at 5:30 for a procedure at St. Joseph’s Hospital. We considered our options carefully. Because of his sleep apnea, I am the designated driver in the family. I might get sleepy, but Larry will surely fall asleep. To be in Savannah Thursday morning and sleep in our bed on Wednesday night required rising about 3 a.m. and driving in the dark to Savannah. I imagined the deer crashing into us, especially on Fort Stewart property. Heaven knows they frequent the roads enough here in Pine Grove. I don’t care for driving in the dark when I’m sleepy either, so we decided to drive from Brunswick up to Savannah and spend the night in a motel. Fewer deer run on Abercorn, and I’ve already had enough collisions with deer to last a lifetime.
Once our plans were laid, we had to prepare to be gone. It’s not so easy when three dogs occupy the house, too. I lined up two dog sitters. Jeremy would sit with the dogs during the day and save them from any bad weather. He’d also play ball with Charlie and take them out as required. Stuart would take over around 7:00 p.m. I rearranged my teaching schedule so none of my college students would fall behind. We packed our bags just in case he had to stay overnight. The doctor said maybe Larry would have to stay. It all depended on how the procedure went.
Things went right on schedule in...
