In the process of searching for something in the garage, I recently came across a scrapbook that had been compiled years ago by my late mother, Maretha “Chank” Howard. The book contained clippings of sports columns when I used to work for parents of Jamie, the late Mr. Max and Mrs. Helen Gardner, at The News-Banner more than thirty years ago.
(Published July 17, 1986) Every since I started work here at The News-Banner, Mr. Gardner and his two golf partners, Timmy and Jamie, have been trying to convince me to go out on a weekend excursion with them at the local country club. Needless-to-say, I don’t know the first thing about golf. So I started thinking that maybe it would be easier for me to understand if I could compare it to a game I already have some knowledge of.
After compiling all my thoughts and views of golf, it finally occurred to me: “Billiards, shooting pool.” That’s all golf really is; only you play in a pasture instead of on a small table; “Cow Pasture Pool.” Of course, there are a few minor differences. Like, instead of using fifteen balls, you play with only one and opposed to the six pockets on a pool table, a golf course has eighteen. Never-the-less, the game is basically the same and since I “used to push a pretty mean cue,” I figure there can’t be much difference between shooting pool and swinging a long skinny stick with an over-sized end on it at a little white ball.
Now, I’ve never been one to go into any situation...
A glance at the past: Cow Pasture Pool
