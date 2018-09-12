Resident Inspector John Hickman and Senior Resident Inspector Clinton Jones, with the United State Nuclear Regulatory Commission, spoke to the Appling County Commissioners at a meeting held on September 4. The two men are resident inspectors at Plant Hatch and work for the federal government providing operating oversight of the nuclear facility.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) was created as an independent agency by Congress in 1974 to ensure the safe use of radioactive materials for beneficial civilian purposes while protecting people and the environment. The NRC regulates commercial nuclear power plants and other uses of nuclear materials, such as in nuclear medicine, through licensing, inspection and enforcement of its requirements.
Jones explained the responsibilities that he and Hickman have at the plant. He also reported that Hatch has not had any type of incident in over two years and said, “Plant Hatch is...
Nuclear inspectors speak to commission
