RALPH PERRY

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, September 5. 2018
Comments (0)
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Mr. Ralph Perry, age 93, who passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018 at his residence under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice. He was a longtime resident of Jacksonville, FL, living the past seventeen years in Appling County. Mr. Perry was a retired master mechanic of thirty-two years with CSX Railroad, a previous member and Head Deacon of Kings Road Baptist Church in Dinsmore, FL and a current member of Red Oak Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-nine years, Mrs. Eunice Kimberly Perry; one son, Ralph Donald “Donnie” Perry and his parents, Wilburn Wilvin and Ora Mae Barnes Perry.

Surviving are his children, Nancy and Keith Higginbotham Sr. of Jacksonville, FL, Bobby Perry of Baxley, Gail and Freddie Grass of Callahan, FL and Wilvin “Wil” and Nancy Perry of Omaha, NE; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; three great- great grandchildren and a sister, Myrtle O’Quinn of Jacksonville, FL.
 
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory and the Reverend Ron Ross officiated.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner