Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the funeral services of Mr. Ralph Perry, age 93, who passed away Thursday, August 30, 2018 at his residence under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice. He was a longtime resident of Jacksonville, FL, living the past seventeen years in Appling County. Mr. Perry was a retired master mechanic of thirty-two years with CSX Railroad, a previous member and Head Deacon of Kings Road Baptist Church in Dinsmore, FL and a current member of Red Oak Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-nine years, Mrs. Eunice Kimberly Perry; one son, Ralph Donald “Donnie” Perry and his parents, Wilburn Wilvin and Ora Mae Barnes Perry.
Surviving are his children, Nancy and Keith Higginbotham Sr. of Jacksonville, FL, Bobby Perry of Baxley, Gail and Freddie Grass of Callahan, FL and Wilvin “Wil” and Nancy Perry of Omaha, NE; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great grandchildren; three great- great grandchildren and a sister, Myrtle O’Quinn of Jacksonville, FL.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory and the Reverend Ron Ross officiated.
