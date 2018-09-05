Johnnie “Mac” Mulling, age 96, of Ranger, passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at her residence. Mrs. Mulling was born February 2, 1922 in Ailey, to the late Charles Frizzelle and the late Sadie Bell McGahee Frizzelle. She was a retired teacher having taught at Marietta High School, Campbell High School in Smyrna, and Laurens County High School. Before moving to Ranger, Mrs. Mulling was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Baxley; she enjoyed her Bridge Club and was a member of the Pine Forest Garden Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Reddish “Pug” Mulling and all five of her siblings, Murray Frizzelle, Louise Cadle, Elizabeth Sumner, Frances Harrison, and Mary Williams.
Survivors include her daughter, Patti Wolfe; grandsons, Andy Scarborough and Nick Scarborough; and great grandchildren, Noah, Drew, Eli, and Madison Scarborough.
Funeral services were held Monday, August 27, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Meguiar officiating and a eulogy by Andy Scarborough. Interment followed in Omega Cemetery. Musical selections were rendered by Tripp Hardee and Sandra Smith.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
