Deaconess Pauline Mobley was born June 26, 1950 to the late Dorsey LeCount, Willie Lee Hall and Marie Sellers LeCount.
Pauline was a Deaconess and faithful member of Rachael Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Kendall Bennamon.
On August 26, 2018 Pauline transitioned to her heavenly home. She was preceded in death by her parents Dorsey LeCount, Willie Lee Hall, and Marie Sellers LeCount, and her sisters Jeannie Bell Tobler and Easter Mae Tobler.
She leaves to cherish her life memories to her devoted husband of 51 years: Ageless Mobley of Baxley children: Sabrina Zinnamon of Jacksonville, Fl. Debra Mobley of Greenville, SC.,
Sonja “Minnie” Mobley and Shawn (Demarva) Mobley both of Baxley. Grandchildren: Jacob (Olga) Tew of Denver, Co., Lacina Jackson of Atlanta, Seana “Tootsie” (Alfonzo) Roberts of Valdoasta, Kandace Tew of Knoxville, TN., Jordan Sanders of Brooklet and Rylee Mobley of Baxley. Great Grandchildren: Mila Tew, Myles Roberts, and Bailey Tew; Sisters: Maxine Harrison, Linda Salem and Cynthia Alderman all of Baxley. Brothers-in-law: Larry Quarterman, Eddie Frank (Sarah) Mobley,James William Mobley and Rodney Mobley all of Baxley; Sister-in-law: Dorothy (Freddie) Ogden of Baxley. She also leaves fond memories with numerous other relatives and friends.
Her Home Going Celebration was held Saturday September 1, 2018 3:00pm at Rachael Missionary Baptist Church. The invocation was given by Minister Vertis Ryals. Song Selections were given by Voices of Genesis. Scripture readings were given by Minister Romanita Bennamon (Old Testament) and Sister Simika Wright (New Testament). Reflections of Love were given by Deacon Ageless Mobley (Husband) Reflections of Remembrance were given by family and friends. The reading of the obituary was given by Sister Sarah Mobley. Words of Comfort were given by Dr. Kendall Bennamon. Active pallbearers: Shane Mobley, William Mobley, Stacey Lewis, Chadwick Byrd, Jacob Tew and Traves Tew. Honorary Pallbearers: Edmund Brown, Lawarence Proctor, Marcus Sanders, and Kenny Wright. Professional Services were entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home.
PAULINE MOBLEY
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)