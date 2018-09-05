Jesse McMillan, age 88, of Surrency, died Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at Navicent Health in Macon.
Mr. McMillan was born September 26, 1929 in Appling County to the late Zary Young McMillan and the late Mary Ann Nipper McMillan. He was a member of Memorial Free Will Baptist Church and a retired mill operator with Celotex Corporation. Mr. McMillan was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the Korean Conflict.
Survivors are his daughters and sons in law, Shelly Simon of St. Marys, Sherry and Charlie Hester and Terry and R.J. Chapman all of Kingsland; sons and daughter in law, Jeff and Sharon McMillan of Blackshear and Jamie McMillan of Flowery Branch; brother and sister in law, Curtis and Bobbie McMillan of Surrency. Nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Karl Sexton, Rev. Russell Horne and R. J. Chapman officiating. Mr. McMillan will lie in state one hour prior to funeral service at Memorial Free Will Baptist Church.
Interment followed in Memorial Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors. Active pallbearers were Dylan McMillan, Michael Roberson, Richie McMillan, Pete Mann, Gene Mann, Greg Mann and Bernie Kent. Remembrances may be made to any Veteran’s organization. Musical selections were rendered by the Congregation led by Rev. Karl Sexton and Beth Mann.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
JESSE MCMILLAN
