Sarah Joe Goggins departed her earthly life on Saturday August 25, 2018. She was born to the late Sandy Sailem and Cora Lee Martin on January 7, 1946. She was married to Larry Goggins. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Steve Sailem, Raphel Sailem, and Jessie Sailem; five sisters: Vera Smith, Inez McCoy, Imogene Crayton, Grace Harris, and Mozell Stone.
Sarah Joe attended the Appling County School System. She loved The Lord and always gave you a word of wisdom whenever you were in her presence. Sarah Joe attended New Jerusalem Church in Baxley where she was an evangelist, former Sunday School Teacher, and a pillar of the church where Sarah Mims is Pastor.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two sisters, Pastor Ruth (Dec. Melvin) Mims and Kathy (Henry) Ryals of Baxley, two brothers Colon Sailem and Bobby Sailem of Baxley. Her children Shelia Goggins, Sonya Moss, Tracy Goggins, and Jamie Goggins of Baxley. She also leaves to cherish 10 special grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services were held on Saturday September 1, 2018 1:00p.m. at New Jerusalem Church. Musical selections were given by The Anointed Mims Sisters, Sis. Tammy Richburg, Bro. Melvin Mims Jr. and New Jerusalem Church Choir.
Scripture readings were given by Elder Venis Mims (Old Testament) and Apostle Hubert Mims (New Testament). Reflections were given by Bro. John Lee Drake (As A Son) and Sis. Betty Paulk (As A Sister), also family and friends. Eulogy was given by Overseer Pastor Sarah R. Mims. Active Pallbearers were her grandchildren and Honorary Pallbearers were The Georgia Hospice Care Team. Services were Entrusted to Baxley Funeral Home.
SARAH JOE GOGGINS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)