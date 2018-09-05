Bennett (Ben) Collins, age 82, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Saturday, August 25, 2018 in Stockton, Ca. Ben was born in his family home on August 3, 1936 in Baxley, Georgia. He graduated from Baxley High School in 1954 and enlisted into the Navy shortly after. He served his country for 8 years as a naval electrician.
While stationed in California, Ben met his beloved wife, Boyda. They married on August 18, 1956 and had three wonderful daughters. He provided for his family as an electrician and was a proud member of the IBEW union. He had a passion for playing guitar and passing along his favorite songs to his daughters and grandchildren. He loved the stars, building telescopes, gardening, and reading. He was a beloved member of the St. Germain Foundation and could always be found saying the prayer at family dinners and holidays. He had a knack for story telling and a passion for opening presents. He gave the best bear hugs and loved babysitting his grandkids. He was a man of many passions, talents and hobbies, but nothing compared to the love he had for his family. He was very proud of his wife, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and always made sure to let them know.
Ben will be greatly missed by all who loved him. He was greeted in heaven by his parents, Henry and Clara Collins; his sister, Linda; and his granddaughter, Christy.
He leaves behind his wife, Boyda; daughters, Ginger Collins Holland; Kinthy Pierce (Mike); Cindy Davenport (Fred); 3 siblings; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.
Family and friends whose lives Ben touched are invited to celebrate his life at the DeYoung Funeral Home, 7676 Shoreline Dr. Stockton, Ca 95219, Friday, September 7, at 11:00 a.m.
