What’s in a name?

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Columns, Opinions
Wednesday, September 5. 2018
Comments (0)
Expectant parents usually spend a generous amount of time planning the proper name for the coming baby, and rightfully so. The wrong name can create all kinds of problems. We’re all familiar with the woes of boys named Sue and girls named Johnnie. If you’re looking for an unusual name, don’t choose James, John, Robert, or Michael. Those are the four most common male names in the USA, according to the names turned in to the census recently. The top four female names are Mary (of course), Patricia, Linda, and Barbara. Choose carefully. The wrong name can cause too much stress in an already stressful world. Do some cautious and protracted pondering before you name that child.

Mama told me that she and Daddy discussed hundreds of names for me before I arrived. Mama wanted to name me Lucille.

Daddy said, “No.”

Mama wanted to name me Eunice after my paternal grandmother.

Daddy said, “Absolutely not!”

Finally, a few days before I was born, Daddy said, “If this child.....

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner