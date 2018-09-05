What’s in a name?

Expectant parents usually spend a generous amount of time planning the proper name for the coming baby, and rightfully so. The wrong name can create all kinds of problems. We’re all familiar with the woes of boys named Sue and girls named Johnnie. If you’re looking for an unusual name, don’t choose James, John, Robert, or Michael. Those are the four most common male names in the USA, according to the names turned in to the census recently. The top four female names are Mary (of course), Patricia, Linda, and Barbara. Choose carefully. The wrong name can cause too much stress in an already stressful world. Do some cautious and protracted pondering before you name that child.
Mama told me that she and Daddy discussed hundreds of names for me before I arrived. Mama wanted to name me Lucille.
Daddy said, “No.”
Mama wanted to name me Eunice after my paternal grandmother.
Daddy said, “Absolutely not!”
Finally, a few days before I was born, Daddy said, “If this child.....
