Incidents reported by Police Chief Godfrey

Kelly Turner
Wednesday, September 5. 2018
The following are highlights of incidents that were handled by officers of the Baxley Police over the past few weeks.

On August 17, at approximately 8:10 p.m., officers met with a complainant at Huddle House in reference to a counterfeit bill. On arrival the complainant told officers that she had discovered while checking up she had taken in a counterfeit five-dollar bill in the receipts. The bill was seized and will be forwarded to the secret service agency for follow up. The bill had a serial number of ME46069114B, series 2013.

Aug. 17, at approx. 3:17 p.m., officers met with a clerk at Southern Express Convenience Store in reference to...

