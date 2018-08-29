LEGALS 8-29-2018

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Petitioner: Ronald Dees
And
Respondent: Allison Pryear Dees
Civil Action File No. 18-5-99c
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
To: ALLISON PRYEAR DEES
8540 STOCKDALE AVE
PENSACOLA, FL 32514
By Order for Service by Publication dated 17th day of July, 2018. You are hereby notified that on the 1st day of May, 2018, the Petitioner filed suit against you for DIVORCE (name of petition).
You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court of APPLING County, and to serve upon the Petitioner (name) RONALD DEES at this address 357 PEACHTREE ST, APT.2D, BAXLEY GA 31513 an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the first publication notice.
Witness the Honorable JERRY CALDWELL Judge of this Court.
This 17 day of JULY, 2018
Lillie Burkett- Deputy
Clerk, Superior Court of Appling County
8/8, 8/15, 8/22 & 8/29
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of WILLENE BRANCH FERGUSON, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
August 6, 2018
JIMMY DANIEL WHITE, Executor of
the Estate of WILLENE BRANCH FERGUSON,
deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
8/15, 8/22, 8/29 & 9/5
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
MARIA LUISA BAUTISTA
Plaintiff
v.
ROBERTO BAUTISTA,
Defendant
§CIVIL ACTION NO. 18-8-179C
TO: ROBERTO BAUTISTA, Defendant named above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking an action for divorce was filed against you in said Court on the 1st day of August, 2018, and that by reason of an Order for Service by Publication entered by the Court on the 6th day of August, 2018, you are commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Graham F. Floyd, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 132 West Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication.
WITNESS, the signature of the Judge, Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia,
this 9th day of August, 2018.
Marsha Thomas
Clerk of Superior Court
Appling County, Georgia
8/15, 8/22, 8/29 & 9/5
NOTICE
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate KAMCO INDUSTRIAL PARTS, INC. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 375 City Circle Road, Baxley, Georgia 3l513, and its initial registered agent at such address is William K. Vaughn.
Kris Knox, Incorporator
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of HERMAN RAY LONG, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Herman Ray Long, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 27th day of June, 2018.
Nancy K. Long, Administrator
Estate of Herman Ray Long
526 Orange Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
Georgia, Appling County
All creditors of the Estate of JEWELL D. MCGUIRE, SR., deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
Mr. Jewell D. McGuire, Jr.
72 E Chauvez Street
Scottville, MI 49454
Run Dates: 8/22, 8/29, 9/5 & 9/12
Send Bill to:
Tracy Alan Brown, P.C.
148 North Wayne Street
Jesup, GA 31546
8/22-9/12
NOTICE
Notice is given that Articles of Organization which will incorporate REDDY FREE SOUP KITCHEN, INC., will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Code (O.C.G.A. § 14-2-201.1).
The registered office will be located at 1 Dixie Dr., Baxley, Georgia 31513 and its initial registered agent at such address is Y.R. Reddy
Keith M. Morris
Attorney for Incorporator
581 E. Parker Street
Baxley, Ga. 31513
(912) 367-2636
8/22-8/29
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: CATHERINE REBECCA BRAGG CIVIL ACTION NO. 18-8-191C
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
Notice is hereby given that Catherine Rebecca Bragg, filed her petition in the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia on the 17th day of August, 2018, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from Catherine Rebecca Bragg to Catherine Rebecca Stone. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
This 17th day of August, 2018.
Graham F. Floyd JohnsonFloyd, LLP
Attorney for Catherine Rebecca Bragg
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Tel: 912-367-9000
8/22-9/12
In Re: Tammy Renee Champion v. Jose Martin Jimenez Hernandez
Appling County Superior Court, State of Georgia
Civil Action File No.: 18-8-182C
TO: JOSE MARTIN JIMENEZ HERNANDEZ
By order of the court for service by publication dated August 21, 2018, you are hereby notified that on the August 2, 2018, Tammy Champion, filed suit against you for divorce. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and to serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, Tracy Alan Brown, whose address is: 148 North Wayne Street, Jesup, Georgia 31546; an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of August .
Witness, the Honorable Anthony L. Harrison, Judge of the Wayne County Superior Court.
This the 22 day of August, 2018.
Clerk, Wayne County Superior Court
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
WENDELL RONNIE STONE,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2018-73
PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
NOTICE
TO: whom it may concern:
SHARON STONE
Has petitioned to be appointed Administrator(s) of the estate of WENDELL RONNIE STONE deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A.§ 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before September 24, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
