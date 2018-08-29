Mr. Earvin Jones was born to the late K.C. and Claudia Jones on February 4, 1957 in Wheeler County, Ga. He departed this life on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 peacefully at Appling Healthcare in Baxley, GA.
He was educated in the Jeff Davis County School System. Earvin worked at Thompson Lumber Mill for many years and at Hazlehurst Mills until he retired.
He was preceded in death by his parents K.C. and Claudia Jones, two brothers, Roscoe “Boot” Jones and Nathaniel Jones, four sisters, Annie Beatrice Jones, Katie Mae Hill, Rosia Mae Kelly and Hattie Mae Smith.
Earvin leaves to mourn his passing a loving and devoted wife Marsha D. Jones, one son Earvin “Randy” Jones Jr., two daughters – Joyce (Jethor) Williams and Cassandra Jones, two brothers- Rochester (Rosalyn) Jones all of Baxley, Ga. and Ellis (Nancy) Jones of Savannah, Ga. He has five grandchildren- Natoria, Jasmine, Javon, Jethor, and Audrianna, four brothers-in –law and six sisters-in-law- all of Baxley, Ga. and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The services were held on August 26, 2018 3:00 pm at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Scriptures readings were given by Minister Nettie Smith (Old Testament) and Reverend Anthony Banton (New Testament). Song Selections were given by Mt. Olive Church Choir, and Natoria and Jasmine Williams. The Eulogy was given by Pastor James Hayes. Active Pallbearers were as follows: Torrence Jones, Christopher Jones, Darrick Jones, Rochester Jones Jr., Patrick Kelly, Johnny Miles, Deontrea Jones and Jermon Jones.
Professional Services were Entrusted to the Care of C.M. Brown Funeral Home. www.cmbrownfh.com
