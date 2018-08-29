The Appling County High School Pirate football team opened its 2018 regular season this past Friday night at home against the Vidalia High School Indians. The night would prove to be a good test for both teams in the new season. In the end the Indians nudged out the Pirates after four quarters of battle, 28-20.
Vidalia received the opening kickoff and drove the ball down the field. The Indians mounted an impressive 61-yard drive on the ground that was capped off by a one-yard running touchdown. The point after attempt (PAT) was good, and with 9:41 remaining in the first quarter, the score was 7-0.
The Pirates first offensive possession stalled and the local squad was forced to punt at the 5:33 mark in the first quarter. Pirate punter Matthew Nails kicked the ball down to the Indians own two-yard line.
The Indians again displayed a strong running game on offense and drove the ball 98 yards down the field for another touchdown with just 1:36 remaining in the first quarter. The PAT was good and the score was 14-0 at this point.
Appling County started from their own....
Pirates fall to Indians in opener
