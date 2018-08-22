LEGALS 8-22-2018

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
MARIA LUISA BAUTISTA
Plaintiff
v.
ROBERTO BAUTISTA,
Defendant
§CIVIL ACTION NO. 18-8-179C
TO: ROBERTO BAUTISTA, Defendant named above:
You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking an action for divorce was filed against you in said Court on the 1st day of August, 2018, and that by reason of an Order for Service by Publication entered by the Court on the 6th day of August, 2018, you are commanded and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Graham F. Floyd, Plaintiff's attorney, whose address is 132 West Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia 31513, an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication.
WITNESS, the signature of the Judge, Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia,
this 9th day of August, 2018.
Marsha Thomas
Clerk of Superior Court
Appling County, Georgia
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Petitioner: Ronald Dees
And
Respondent: Allison Pryear Dees
Civil Action File No. 18-5-99c
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
To: ALLISON PRYEAR DEES
8540 STOCKDALE AVE
PENSACOLA, FL 32514
By Order for Service by Publication dated 17th day of July, 2018. You are hereby notified that on the 1st day of May, 2018, the Petitioner filed suit against you for DIVORCE (name of petition).
You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court of APPLING County, and to serve upon the Petitioner (name) RONALD DEES at this address 357 PEACHTREE ST, APT.2D, BAXLEY GA 31513 an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the first publication notice.
Witness the Honorable JERRY CALDWELL Judge of this Court.
This 17 day of JULY, 2018
Lillie Burkett- Deputy
Clerk, Superior Court of Appling County
NOTICE
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All creditors of the estate of WILLENE BRANCH FERGUSON, deceased, late of Appling County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
August 6, 2018
JIMMY DANIEL WHITE, Executor of
the Estate of WILLENE BRANCH FERGUSON,
deceased
Wm. Terry Turner
P.O. Box 328
Baxley, GA 31515
912-367-0311
terryturnerlaw@gmail.com
8/15, 8/22, 8/29 & 9/5
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JAMES ALVIN GRAHAM, SR.
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2016-16
NOTICE
(For Discharge of Office and Liability)
IN RE: Petition for Discharge of Personal Representative
TO:
(all and singular the heirs of said Decedent,)(the beneficiaries under the will,) and to whom it may concern:
This is to notify you to file objection, if there is any, to the above referenced Petition, in this Court on or before September 4, 2018.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
8/22
CITATION
PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
RE: ESTATE OF Thomas Michael Hardwick, (FORMER) MINOR/WARD.
Date of Publication, if any: 8/22/2018
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
The conservator(s) of the above estate, has/have applied for Discharge from said trust. This is to notify the above interested party(ies) to show cause , if any they can, why said conservator(s) should not be discharged from office and liability. All objections must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and filed with the above Probate Court, (address) 36 S. Main St; Baxley GA 31513 on or before September 26, 2018, said date being more than 30 days from the date of publication, or if personally served, then 10 days from the date of such service. All pleadings must be signed before a notary public, or probate court clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your pleadings, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact probate court personnel at the below address/telephone number for the required amount of filing fees.
If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled for a later date). If no objections are filed the petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Probate Judge
36 S. Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-8114
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of HERMAN RAY LONG, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Herman Ray Long, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 27th day of June, 2018.
Nancy K. Long, Administrator
Estate of Herman Ray Long
526 Orange Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
J. Alexander Johnson
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-367-9000
Georgia, Appling County
All creditors of the Estate of JEWELL D. MCGUIRE, SR., deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
Mr. Jewell D. McGuire, Jr.
72 E Chauvez Street
Scottville, MI 49454
Run Dates: 8/22, 8/29, 9/5 & 9/12
Send Bill to:
Tracy Alan Brown, P.C.
148 North Wayne Street
Jesup, GA 31546
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE:
CATHERINE REBECCA BRAGG
§ CIVIL ACTION NO. 18-8-191C
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
Notice is hereby given that Catherine Rebecca Bragg, filed her petition in the Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia on the 17th day of August, 2018, praying for a change in the name of petitioner from Catherine Rebecca Bragg to Catherine Rebecca Stone. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and to file objections to such name change within 30 days of the filing of said petition.
This 17th day of August, 2018.
Graham F. Floyd
JohnsonFloyd, LLP
Attorney for Catherine Rebecca Bragg
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
Tel: 912-367-9000
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, APPLING COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by David C. Griffin and Marcia C Griffin to Ameriquest Mortgage Company dated 2/11/2002 and recorded in Deed Book 357 Page 312 Appling County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2002-A, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $ 69600.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on September 4, 2018 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the City of Baxley, Appling County, Georgia, lying on the West side of Fair Stree, being Lot Number 7 on a certain plat made by W.L. Woodard for Mrs. Eleanor Aaron, dated April 4, 1946, recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 217, of Records in Office, Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia. Said Tract of land fronting on Fair Street for a distance of 75 feet and extending back westward in a strip of equal width for a distance of 143 feet being bounded now or formerly as follows: North by lands of J. E. Dyal; East by Fair Street; South by Lot number 6; and West by Lot Number 9.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 362 Fair Street, Baxley, GA 31513 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): David C. Griffin and Marcia C Griffin or tenant or tenants.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC
Foreclosure Loss Mitigation
1661 Worthington Road
Suite 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
1-877-596-8580
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2002-A as agent and Attorney in Fact for David C. Griffin and Marcia C Griffin
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1017-2161A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1017-2161A
Notice is hereby given that UStore ULock Rentals, LLC will hold a public auction pursuant to the Georgia Self Storage Facility Act, Georgia code Section 10-4-210 to 10-4-215 on September 1st, 2018 at 10:00 AM at the storage facility located at 371 Luckie Street Baxley, GA 31513.
Unit #108 belonging to Roy Bissell, containing: Dresser, Bed, Table, Boxes
Unit #77 belonging to Peggy Smith, containing: Household Items, Audio speaker, Boxes
Unit #66, belonging to Jacquelyn Bostic, containing: Furniture, Boxes, Household Items
Unit #22, belonging to Herman Murray, containing: Tools, Boxes, Furniture.
NOTICE
Notice is given that Articles of Organization which will incorporate REDDY FREE SOUP KITCHEN, INC., will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Code (O.C.G.A. § 14-2-201.1).
The registered office will be located at 1 Dixie Dr., Baxley, Georgia 31513 and its initial registered agent at such address is Y.R. Reddy
Keith M. Morris
Attorney for Incorporator
581 E. Parker Street
Baxley, Ga. 31513
(912) 367-2636
