When privileged to overhear a discussion between two older gentlemen, Mr. Larry and Mr. John, seated in the waiting area of a tire service center, it began to “sink in” as to just how much the world has truly changed. They talked about the way things used to be back in the day when a man’s word was the only “surety” he required. Business, the men established, used to be conducted on a daily basis without issue and solidified by just a handshake between two individuals.
The idea that a family physician was viewed, more-or-less, as part of the family has long been lost. Amidst the hustle of corporation-owned medical offices trying to herd as many patients as possible through the doors in any given hour has resulted with doctors barely able to recognize their patients’ faces. And it would certainly be too much to ask that medical personnel should ever remember a name.
What has increasingly become the state of every service provider from medicine to automobile mechanics and virtually all industries across the board is the “art” of suggestive selling. The concept of customer service...
Customer service or customer assault?
