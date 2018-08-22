Lewis Parkey McDaniel, age 70, of Baxley, died August 16, 2018 in the Appling Healthcare System. Mr. McDaniel was born December 7, 1947 in Wayne County to the late Lewis Howard McDaniel and the late Lennie Altman McDaniel. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church and a member of the Local Ironworkers Union 709. Mr. McDaniel was a Veteran of the United States Army having served in the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by a brother, Howard McDaniel.
Survivors are his wife, Judy Craven McDaniel; daughter and son-in-law, Belinda and Anthony Horne; son and daughter-in-law, Bradford Parkey and Pam McDaniel all of Baxley; sister, Hauouida Forbes of Goose Creek, South Carolina. Four Grandchildren, Saige and Shyann McDaniel and Degun and Daelyn Horne. Funeral services were held Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at Spring Branch Baptist Church with the Rev. Bryan Gill and Rev. Rick Brown officiating. Interment followed in Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Bobby Hutchinson, Shane Buffkin, Ty Craven, Dino Craven, Aaron Carter & Kolten Carter. Musical selections were rendered by The Apostles & Rev. Bryan Gill. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
LEWIS PARKEY MCDANIEL
