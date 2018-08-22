JoAnn Summerall Hutchinson, age 74, of Baxley died Thursday, August 16, 2018 in the Community Hospice in Vidalia. Mrs. Hutchinson was born July 27, 1944 in Appling County and was a member of Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and was preceded in death by a daughter in law, Paula Peacock Hutchinson. Survivors include her sons and daughters in law, Terry Hutchinson, Stacey and Zandra Hutchinson and Chad and Angie Hutchinson; parents, Lee, Jr. and Nell Summerall; sister, Karen Campbell of Fairburn; brother and sister in law, David & Pat Summerall. Grandchildren include Alston Hutchinson, Kyler Hutchinson, Dylan Hutchinson, Luke Hutchinson and Emma Grace Hutchinson.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Friendship Congregational Christian Church with the Rev. Wayne Williamson, Rev. Barry Teutsch and a eulogy by Chad Hutchinson. Interment followed in Friendship Church Cemetery. Active Pallbearers were Chad Hutchinson, Kyler Hutchinson, Dylan Hutchinson, Luke Hutchinson, Alston Hutchinson and Scotty Campbell. Musical selections were rendered by Vickie Dyal and Josh Gardner.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made to the Gideons International, Appling Camp, P.O. Box 403, Baxley, Ga. 31515 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or stjude.org/memorial. Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
JOANN SUMMERALL HUTCHINSON
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)