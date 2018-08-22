CURTIS CARTER

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, August 22. 2018
Comments (0)
Curtis Carter, age 72, of Baxley, died August 16, 2018 in the Appling Healthcare System. Mr. Carter was born August 8, 1946 in Appling County to the late George Washington Carter and the late Lucille Holcomb Carter. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church and was a correctional officer for Wayne State Prison.  Mr. Carter served in the United States Army and was preceded in death by two sisters, Reda Carter, Elouise Carter Williamson and a brother, Colvin Carter. Survivors are his wife, Ann Carter; two daughters and a son in law, Misty Branch and Sharon and Lonnie Adams; sister, Joyce Pearce; brother, Aaron Williamson; four grandchildren, Kayla and John Waters, Carter Branch, Shollee Branch; and a special friend Ron Rozar.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church with the Rev. Brian Brazzell, Rev. Michael Beecher, Rev. Benji McReady officiating and a eulogy by Aaron Williamson. Interment followed in Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Kevin Carter, Blake Carter, Carter Branch, Toby Hallman, Curtis Hallman and John Waters. Musical selections were rendered by Floyd Hunter. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner