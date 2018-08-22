Curtis Carter, age 72, of Baxley, died August 16, 2018 in the Appling Healthcare System. Mr. Carter was born August 8, 1946 in Appling County to the late George Washington Carter and the late Lucille Holcomb Carter. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church and was a correctional officer for Wayne State Prison. Mr. Carter served in the United States Army and was preceded in death by two sisters, Reda Carter, Elouise Carter Williamson and a brother, Colvin Carter. Survivors are his wife, Ann Carter; two daughters and a son in law, Misty Branch and Sharon and Lonnie Adams; sister, Joyce Pearce; brother, Aaron Williamson; four grandchildren, Kayla and John Waters, Carter Branch, Shollee Branch; and a special friend Ron Rozar.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Midway Baptist Church with the Rev. Brian Brazzell, Rev. Michael Beecher, Rev. Benji McReady officiating and a eulogy by Aaron Williamson. Interment followed in Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers were Kevin Carter, Blake Carter, Carter Branch, Toby Hallman, Curtis Hallman and John Waters. Musical selections were rendered by Floyd Hunter. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
CURTIS CARTER
