C.M. Brown Funeral Home announces the Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Jerome Rosevelt Cash. Mr. Cash was born December 21, 1930 to the late Blanche Dunham and Ike Cash Sr. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Glory Jean Cash, mother, Blanche D. Dixon and father, Ike Cash Sr.; two brothers Shelly E. Cash Sr. and Ike Cask Jr.; four sisters, Idella Miller, Theola Allen, Alberta Cash and Mildred Climpson. He departed this life on August 15, 2018 at Appling Health Care Pavilion under the care of Spanish Oaks Hospice. He was a faithful member of Rachael Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Kendall Bennamon, whom he loved dearly. He leaves to cherish his memory a step-daughter, Evon (Herman) Hatcher; one step-son Bobby Rogers, loving caretakers Amos and Dorothy Cash; one sister in-law Lora Cash, a host of loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews; six grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren, special cousins and sorrowing friends.
Services were held Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Rachael Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Kendall Bennamon and Pastor Isaiah Allen presiding. Musical selections were performed by the Church Choir and Voices of Genesis. Opening Prayer was given by Pastor Dexter Edwards. Scripture readings were given by Elder Robert Waters Jr. and Vertis Ryals. Reflections were given by Rob Waters (as an uncle) and Mr. Felton Copeland (as a cousin). Words of Comfort were given by Pastor Kendall Bennamon. Pallbearers included Jimmy Lawton, Michael Cash, Chris Allen, Rob Waters, Jason Allen, Jamari Cash and Lorenzo Cash. Honorary Pallbearers included Deacons of Rachael Missionary Baptist Church, Spanish Oaks Hospice Care and Appling Healthcare Pavilion. Funeral arrangements entrusted to C.M. Brown Funeral Home www.cmbrownfh.com.
JEROME ROOSEVELT CASH
