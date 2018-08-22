Eleven indictments were opened on August 14 in the Superior Court of Appling County by Judge E. M. Wilkes. The following indictments were opened.
Deborah Lewis Murray was indicted for trafficking in marijuana, manufacture of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer.
Wayne Jackson Stone was indicted for trafficking in marijuana and manufacture of marijuana
Roger Stewart...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Eleven indicted in Appling Superior
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)