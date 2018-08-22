On Friday, August 17, Baxley City Manager Reid Lovett and Vidalia City Manager Nick Overstreet met in Baxley to finalize a little friendly wager. The two have been teasing each other for weeks as to which team will win this upcoming Friday’s football game between the Appling County Pirates and the Vidalia Indians at Jimmy Swain Stadium. As a result of this teasing, the two shook hands agreeing to a friendly little wager. The manager whose team loses...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
City managers make friendly wager
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)