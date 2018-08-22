City managers make friendly wager

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, August 22. 2018
Comments (0)
On Friday, August 17, Baxley City Manager Reid Lovett and Vidalia City Manager Nick Overstreet met in Baxley to finalize a little friendly wager. The two have been teasing each other for weeks as to which team will win this upcoming Friday’s football game between the Appling County Pirates and the Vidalia Indians at Jimmy Swain Stadium. As a result of this teasing, the two shook hands agreeing to a friendly little wager. The manager whose team loses...


To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner