I am truly thankful for the rain that fell on Pine Grove this afternoon. We sat and watched as giant drops fell to a thirsty earth, but rain fell faster than the ground could soak it up. It’s been a while since we saw puddles in the yard. Before it completely stopped, Larry and I went out to check out our gardens. Everything was beautiful, appearing fresh and cool and new. When we surveyed the watermelons, they seemed to have grown during the downpour. We could hardly believe our eyes. There’s no longer a need to push aside the leaves to look for them. They’ve gotten big enough to push aside the leaves themselves.
To understand our excitement, you must understand that we come from a long line of watermelon lovers. My father was one of the biggest and I mean that in both senses of the word. Daddy was a big man, about 6’2”, and often he’d bring in a big dark green watermelon when he came home from work. We stopped everything and cut it on the spot, practically drooling over the melon’s heart when Mama’s butcher knife revealed it. One half of the melon went to Daddy; the other half Mama and I shared. Mama and I always had leftovers, but not Daddy. He sat with his salt and fork until every single bite disappeared. My poor sister did not like watermelon, still doesn’t. I feel sorry for all she’s missed over the past sixty years. If we didn’t look so much alike, I’d swear she was adopted. There’s no better food out there than a ...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
The fine art of eating watermelon
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)