Lord, where are You?

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Columns, Opinions
Wednesday, August 15. 2018
Comments (0)
The time approached 7:00 a.m. Monday morning when I actually sat at my computer for the purpose of scripting this week’s column. That presents a serious issue for two reasons: firstly, Jamie expects the column for the current week be e-mailed to him by four-thirty in the afternoon on the previous Friday. Second; at the time my fingers touched the keyboard at 6:48 a.m. Monday, I still had no idea of the subject matter.

Usually, the feat is completed as early as Wednesday or Thursday of the week prior. However, if I’m, caught up in a particular activity, adventure, or some other unscheduled undertaking the opinion is typically submitted via email by Sunday night at the latest.

Mr. Gardner (my apologies for the due reference Jamie) has been, to this point, very forgiving of any issues that may have “cropped up” in the past...

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner