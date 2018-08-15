Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Laura “Denise” Perry, age 48, who passed away Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Memorial Health University in Savannah. She was a lifelong resident of Appling County and a loving mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She was preceded in death by her father, Curtis Dale Perry, Sr. Survivors include her son, Jared Strickland of K’ville; daughter, Jessica Andrews of Baxley; mother, Gail Hollifield of Baxley; brother, Curtis Dale Perry, Jr. and wife Teresa of Cedar Crossing; sisters, Cynthia Love and husband Greg of Baxley; grandmother, Lucile Perry of Baxley; two grandchildren and many other family members. Memorial services were held Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Church of God with the Reverend Dennis Bryant officiating. All friends and family were invited. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home was honored to serve the family of Laura “Denise” Perry.