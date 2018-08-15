Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Mark Goldwire, age 60, who passed away Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at the Bacon County Hospital. He was a native of Appling County living the past 11 years in Baxley
Survivors include his daughter, Megan Thornton and husband Spanky of Baxley; three grandchildren, Cade Thornton, Cooper Thornton and Cohen Thornton; mother, Jean Varnadoe and husband Larry of Baxley; two sisters, Lynn Douglas and husband David of Baxley and Laura Douglas and husband Phil of Pooler; longtime friend, Nicole Best of Denver, CO; several nieces, nephews and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 10, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with Eulogies being given by family and friends and graveside by Larry Varnadoe.
Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home. The family gathered at the home of Larry and Jean Varnadoe at 386 North Main Street, Baxley. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mark Goldwire.
MARK GOLDWIRE
