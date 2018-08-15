MARK GOLDWIRE

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Obituaries
Wednesday, August 15. 2018
Comments (0)
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Mark Goldwire, age 60, who passed away Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at the Bacon County Hospital. He was a native of Appling County living the past 11 years in Baxley

Survivors include his daughter, Megan Thornton and husband Spanky of Baxley; three grandchildren, Cade Thornton, Cooper Thornton and Cohen Thornton; mother, Jean Varnadoe and husband Larry of Baxley; two sisters, Lynn Douglas and husband David of Baxley and Laura Douglas and husband Phil of Pooler; longtime friend, Nicole Best of Denver, CO; several nieces, nephews and other family also survive.

Funeral services were held Friday, August 10, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with Eulogies being given by family and friends and graveside by Larry Varnadoe.

Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the funeral home. The family gathered at the home of Larry and Jean Varnadoe at 386 North Main Street, Baxley. Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com. Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory was honored to serve the family of Mark Goldwire.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner