According to Police Chief James Godfrey, on August 6 at approximately 11:05 a.m., Baxley Police Officers responded to Vidal’s Mobile Home Park, Lot 14, in reference to a person not breathing and not responding. On arrival officers met with some friends who had come by to check on the resident and upon entering the home they discovered blood all in the living room area of the home, and a trail of blood down the hall to the bathroom where they discovered....
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Police investigate death of local man
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)