On July 25 - August 4, Rett Thomas, 9, of Baxley, joined thousands of athletes from across the country in Des Moines, Iowa, to participate in the 2018 AAU Junior Olympic Games. The track and field event was held at Drake University. Rett finished in first place in the high jump competition for the nine year old age division.
Prior to competing at the national event, Rett participated in an AAU State Qualifier and then a Regional Qualifier that included athletes from Georgia and South Carolina. Rett also won....
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Thomas wins Gold at AAU Junior Games
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)