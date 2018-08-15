Thomas wins Gold at AAU Junior Games

Posted by
Kelly Turner
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, August 15. 2018
Comments (0)
On July 25 - August 4, Rett Thomas, 9, of Baxley, joined thousands of athletes from across the country in Des Moines, Iowa, to participate in the 2018 AAU Junior Olympic Games. The track and field event was held at Drake University. Rett finished in first place in the high jump competition for the nine year old age division.
Prior to competing at the national event, Rett participated in an AAU State Qualifier and then a Regional Qualifier that included athletes from Georgia and South Carolina. Rett also won....

To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner