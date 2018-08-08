LEGALS 8-8-18

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF:
L.C. Sex, M, Age: 4, DOB 10/17/2013
Minor Child
Case No.: 001-17-J-013
FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: DANIELLE NICOLE DEEN, and ANY UNKNOWN UNNAMED PUTATIVE FATHERS, and OTHERS CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE MINOR CHILD NAMED ABOVE BORN TO DANIELLE NICOLE DEEN ON THE DATE ABOVE,
By order for service by Publication dated June 13, 2018, you are required to appear before the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia to answer the allegations of a Petition to Terminate Parental Rights filed on April 5, 2018, by the APPLING County Department of Family and Children Services. You may obtain a free copy of the petition directly or by mail from the clerk of said court. The general nature of the allegations are that the child is a dependent child and the dependent state is likely to continue and cause serious physical, mental, emotional, or moral harm to the child unless the rights of the parents are terminated. The court hearing on your case has been scheduled for October 10, 2018, at 9:30 a.m., at the APPLING County Courthouse in Baxley, Georgia.
The court at trial can enter a judgment ending your rights to the children if you fail to appear and show cause why your parental rights should not be terminated. A biological father may lose all rights to the children and not be entitled to object to the termination of their rights unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, he files: (1) a petition to legitimate the children; and (2) a notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of APPLING County, Georgia.
A party has the right to an attorney in this proceeding. If you are unable to hire an attorney, the Court will appoint one for you if you are an indigent person.
If you have any questions concerning this notice of summons, contact the clerk’s office at (912) 367-8126.
WITNESS the Honorable J. ALEXANDER JOHNSON, Judge of said court, this the 13th day of June, 2018.
Linda Yeomans, Deputy
(Deputy) Clerk, Juvenile Court
APPLING County, Georgia
Public Notice
Notice is given that Articles of Organization which will incorporate J & S MOBILE HOME PARK, LLC, will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Code (O.C.G.A. §14-2-201.1).
The registered office will be located at 219 Kyle Staines Rd., Baxley, Georgia 31513 and its initial registered agent at such address is John H. Drew.
Keith M. Morris
Attorney for Incorporator
581 E. Parker Street
Baxley, Ga. 31513
(912) 367-2636
8/1, 8/8
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
Petitioner: Ronald Dees
And
Respondent: Allison Pryear Dees
Civil Action File No. 18-5-99c
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
To: ALLISON PRYEAR DEES
8540 STOCKDALE AVE
PENSACOLA, FL 32514
By Order for Service by Publication dated 17th day of July, 2018. You are hereby notified that on the 1st day of May, 2018, the Petitioner filed suit against you for DIVORCE (name of petition).
You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court of APPLING County, and to serve upon the Petitioner (name) RONALD DEES at this address 357 PEACHTREE ST, APT.2D, BAXLEY GA 31513 an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the first publication notice.
Witness the Honorable JERRY CALDWELL Judge of this Court.
This 17 day of JULY, 2018
Lillie Burkett- Deputy
Clerk, Superior Court of Appling County
8/8, 8/15, 8/22 & 8/29
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
By virtue of the Power of Sale contained in the Deed to Secure Debt from PEGGY ALICIA LESTER and ROBERT BRAD LESTER to FNB South, dated October 15, 2013 recorded in Deed Book 503, Pages 736-743, Clerk(s Office, Appling County, Georgia, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door at Appling County, Georgia, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in September, 2018, the following described property:
All that certain tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lot 583 of the Second Land District, Appling County, Georgia, consisting of 4.0 acres, more or less, and being more particularly described on that certain plat of survey prepared by Merlin J. Tomberlin, Georgia Registered Land Surveyor, dated September 5, 1986, and recorded in Plat Book 11, Page 201, Clerk’s Office of the Clerk of Appling County, Georgia, deed records. Said plat is incorporated herein and made a part hereof by reference.
Also conveyed is all of Grantor’s right, title and interest in and to that certain easement conveyed from Robert A. Hill to Jerry Vaughn, dated February 23, 1978, and recorded in Deed Book 176, Page 683, Clerk’s Office Appling Superior Court, and likewise conveyed by Warranty Deed from Jerome S. Vaughn to Timothy W. Poole to Norman S. Berg, dated September 24, 1996, and recorded in Deed Book 296, Page 523, Clerk’s Office Appling Superior Court; likewise conveyed by Executor’s Deed of Assent from the Estate of Norman Sean Berg to Billy C. Griffin, dated June 11, 2002, and recorded in Deed Book 361, Pages 784-785, and CORRECTED my corrected Executor’s Deed of Assent from the Estate of Norman Sean Berg to Billy C. Griffin, dated September 19, 2002, and recorded in Deed Book 365, Pages 695-696, Clerk’s Office Appling Superior Court; and likewise conveyed Warranty Deed from Billy C. Griffin to Robert Clave Griffin, dated February 9, 2012, and recorded in Deed Book 484, Pages 604-605, Clerk’s Office Appling Superior Court, deed records.
TOGETHER WITH a 2014 Live Oak Home Mobile Home Vin No: L0HGA11314784A.
Property address: 141 Timothy Lane, Baxley, GA 31513
Map and Parcel # 0029 068A
Said Deed to Secure Debt having been given to secure a note dated October 15, 2013 in the original principal amount of $106,443.00 with interest from date at the rate as specified therein
The debt secured by said Deed to Secure Debt has been and is hereby declared due because of among other possible events of default, failure to pay in accordance with the terms of said notes. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of the sale, including attorney(s fees.
To the best of the undersigned(s knowledge, the party in possession of the subject property is: Peggie Alicia Lester and Robert Brad Lester
The above described property will be sold subject to unpaid state, county and city taxes to the highest bidder for cash and the proceeds will be applied to said indebtedness and the lawful expenses of said sale as provided in said security deed and a conveyance will be made to the purchaser at the sale as authorized by said security deed.
Debtor should contact FNB South, 198 W. Parker St., Baxley, Georgia, 31513 phone # 912-367-0200, as to any negotiations, amendments or modification of the above stated Note.
This the 28th day of June, 2018.
FNB South as
Attorney-in-Fact for Peggy Lester
and Robert Lester
198 W. Parker St.
Baxley, GA 31513
912-367-0200
Jerome Adams
Attorney at Law
P. O. Box 1005
Douglas, GA 3l534
(912) 384-7109
8/8, 8/15, 8/22 & 8/29
NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, APPLING COUNTY
Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by David C. Griffin and Marcia C Griffin to Ameriquest Mortgage Company dated 2/11/2002 and recorded in Deed Book 357 Page 312 Appling County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2002-A, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $69,600.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Appling County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on September 4, 2018 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in the City of Baxley, Appling County, Georgia, lying on the West side of Fair Stree, being Lot Number 7 on a certain plat made by W.L. Woodard for Mrs. Eleanor Aaron, dated April 4, 1946, recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 217, of Records in Office, Clerk of Superior Court, Appling County, Georgia. Said Tract of land fronting on Fair Street for a distance of 75 feet and extending back westward in a strip of equal width for a distance of 143 feet being bounded now or formerly as follows: North by lands of J. E. Dyal; East by Fair Street; South by Lot number 6; and West by Lot Number 9.
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property is commonly known as 362 Fair Street, Baxley, GA 31513 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): David C. Griffin and Marcia C Griffin or tenant or tenants.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.
Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC
Foreclosure Loss Mitigation
1661 Worthington Road
Suite 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
1-877-596-8580
Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.
Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2002-A as agent and Attorney in Fact for David C. Griffin and Marcia C Griffin
Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.
1017-2161A
THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1017-2161A
CALL FOR SPECIAL ELECTION
Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with O.C.G.A. § 21-2-540, a special election shall be held in Appling County for the purpose of submitting to the voters the following question for approval or rejection;
“Shall the Appling County Hospital Authority be permitted to reallocate funds originally intended for construction of a new addition for the Geriatric Behavioral Health Unit and apply said funds to General Obligation Debt?”
The special election will be held on November 6, 2018.
All persons who are not registered to vote and who desire to register to vote in the special election may register to vote through the close of business on October 9, 2018. Advance voting will be held October 15, through November 2, 2018,
8:00 AM until 5:00 PM.
Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.
This the 3rd day of August, 2018.
Shonda Carter
Election Superintendent
Appling County
8/8
