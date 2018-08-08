James Wadis Hutchinson, age 72, of Baxley, died Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at Community Hospice in Vidalia.
Mr. Hutchinson was born June 14, 1946 in Appling County and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He was retired from a career in construction with Hutchinson Homes and was a member of the Wayne Co. Jaycees. Mr. Hutchinson was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet Tyre Hutchinson, his mother, Flora King Hutchinson, and his siblings, Clara Vickers and Johnny Hutchinson.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Jayme and Susan Hutchinson of Baxley; his father, Way Hutchinson of Baxley; grandchildren, Dustin James Hutchinson, Jennifer Hope Hutchinson, and Haven Way Hutchinson all of Baxley; and step grandchildren, Shayla Moore Sellers, Amber Clark, Shelby Spell, and Tyler Spell all of Baxley.
Funeral services were held Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Spring Branch Baptist Church with Rev. Chip Woodruff , Rev. Bryan Gill and Rev. Ronald Wilcox officiating and a eulogy by Dustin Hutchinson. Interment followed in Omega Cemetery with military honors.
Active pallbearers were Craig Thomas, Delmus Spradley, Seth Yawn, Tommy King, Bub Moody, & Harry Moody. Honorary pallbearers were his extended Hutchinson and King family. Rev. Ronald Wilcox, Tyler Branch and the Spring Branch Baptist Church Choir rendered musical selections. Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
JAMES WADIS HUTCHINSON
