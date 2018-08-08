The 2019 Appling County School System-wide Teacher of the Year is Renea McCall. Renea states that she has dreamed of being a teacher ever since she was a little girl. She pursued that dream by attending Mercer University to earn a degree in Middle Grades Education. It was while working towards this degree that Renea discovered her “true calling”.
While completing her student teaching experience, Renea was drawn to work with the special needs and at-risk students in the class. With the encouragement of Renea’s supervising teacher, she sought a job in special education upon graduating from Mercer University and later completed her Master’s degree at Georgia Southern University in this area.
She began teaching special education...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
Renea McCall named Teacher of the Year
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)