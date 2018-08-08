Last week the Appling County Commissioners met for a called meeting on Tuesday, July 31, and then the Baxley-Appling County Hospital Authority held a called meeting on Wednesday, August 1, both to discuss the same topic. The two government bodies would like to ask the voters of Appling County to reconsider how Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds will be utilized. Voters originally approved SPLOST funds be used to expand the Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) at Appling HealthCare by 10 beds.
On Tuesday at the commission meeting Acting Executive Officer for Appling HealthCare Ray Leadbetter talked to board members about the BHU. Leadbetter reported that since the current SPLOST was voted on and approved the BHU, which was running at full capacity at that time the measure was approved, is now having a hard time keeping the existing beds full. Leadbetter cited that the problem is due to increased competition in the form of 45 beds that have been opened by competitors in the service area since the SPLOST referendum vote. He added that there is really no need to expand the BHU since the health care system is having a hard time keeping all of the beds occupied now. Leadbetter then asked the commission if the money could be repurposed to do upgrades to other areas of the hospital and to pay off the debt owed on the...
To continue reading this article subscribe to The Baxley News-Banner by calling 912-367-2468 or by following this link http://www.baxleynewsbanner.com/pages/online_edition.html
County, Authority agree to ask voters to reconsider how funds can be used
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)